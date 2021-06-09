BBB of Central Va. warns of clothing website not fulfilling orders

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia is sending warnings for a website that customers say hasn’t sent merchandise or a refund.
The BBB has issued a warning on Sneakfoot.com, a website that advertises as an “independent reseller” that sells brand name shoes and apparel.
The bureau says its received more than 7,000 inquiries and more than 450 consumer complaints from across the US and Canada. Many of the complaints came from California, New York, Florida, Virginia, Texas, Washington, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.
“Almost every state has a customer impacted,” stated a BBB release on June 9.
The company claims to be in Glen Allen, but the location is a mailing store with a P.O. Box, the BBB said. The website claims to be registered in Canada with headquarters in Ireland.
“I’ve emailed, texting, tried calling and DMing this company. I reached out MULTIPLE times. This company is a SCAM! They need to refund my money and take their website down. It’s been a month and they never responded or anything,” one consumer reported to the BBB.
BBB provided several tips for online shopping:
- When shopping online, take your time and read the fine print before submitting your order. Look for the return policy.
- Offers on websites and in unsolicited emails may offer free or very low prices on hard-to-find items. There may be hidden costs, or your purchase may sign you up for a monthly charge. Read the fine print.
- Shop with a credit card because it’s easier to dispute charges that you didn’t approve or to get your money back if there is a problem. Debit cards, prepaid cards or gift cards don’t have the same protections as a credit card.
- Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied.
- Check the company’s profile on BBB.org. Look to see if they have a pattern of complaints or negative reviews.
- More tips can be found here.
