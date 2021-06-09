1708 Gallery accepting submissions for 14th annual night exhibit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 1708 Gallery in Downtown Richmond is accepting submissions for its 14th annual InLight exhibit slated for November.
The public exhibit of contemporary art features multimedia projects that utilize projections, lighting design and other visual projects. A release from the 1708 Gallery says regional, national and international artists working in all disciplines can submit entries for InLight 2021.
The InLight exhibit takes place at night with this year’s sites at Great Shiplock Park, Chapel Island and areas near the James River and Kanawha Canal. Artists are invited to expand on themes and histories connected to those sites.
“Artists are invited to propose projects that engage with and expand upon the multiple themes ... such as: trade and labor of then-enslaved peoples of African and Indigenous descent during and following the industrial revolution; the environmental impact—especially concerning water resources—of commerce and infrastructure; and the cultivation of spaces for alternative forms of historical preservation,” the release stated.
The curatorial team is especially interested in ideas regarding movement in air, land, water, flows of resources and the redistribution of power within these systems.
More details and an application can be found at this link. The deadline to apply is Thursday, July 15 at midnight.
The gallery will host two Zoom meetings to answer application questions about the application or selection process. They will be held June 22 and June 23 at 6 p.m. Register in advance here.
The exhibit is slated for November 12-13.
