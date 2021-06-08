What Terry McAuliffe faces if elected

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Polls are still open for a few more hours, and tonight, former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe is expected to take the spotlight in northern Virginia.
In the heart of McAuliffe’s stomping grounds in McLean, campaign signs are set up and supporters are preparing for this Tuesday election night.
Terry McAuliffe is fighting to secure the Democratic nomination for governor – a second time, as he faces four Democratic challengers. From the campaign trail, the former governor promised that, if elected, he would help Virginians bounce back from the pandemic, invest more in education and expand voting rights.
“The stakes could not be higher,” said Marshall Cohen, political director of the Democratic Governors Association.
During McAuliffe’s previous term, he frequently butted heads with a GOP-controlled legislature on a number of policies. McAuliffe even broke the record for most vetoes by a Virginia governor. But since then, Democrats regained power in Richmond, so a second term for McAuliffe would likely present new opportunities for legislative success.
Marshall Cohen with the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) says they’re working hard to ensure a Democrat wins against opponent, GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin, who is backed by former President Donald Trump.
“We’re running digital ads calling him Glenn Trumpkin, and I think that really sets the tone for what voters in Virginia are going to have a choice between,” said Cohen.
While in office, McAuliffe was a voice for governors across the country, as chair of the National Governors Association and working closely with the White House and Congress to advocate for more federal dollars coming to Virginia.
While the Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in Virginia in 12 years, both parties are poised to battle over this office as it could also be a bellwether for the 2022 midterm races.
Polls close at 7 o’clock tonight. Once the results come in, we expect to hear directly from McAuliffe at his election watch party in northern Virginia.
