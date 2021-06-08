Voter turnout light in Richmond for 2021 Democratic Primary

Turnout light for Primary Day
By Henry Graff | June 8, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 7:31 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The chairman of Richmond’s Electoral Board describes Tuesday’s turnout as a “trickle” but overall good.

The city’s voter registrar says more than 11,000 people turned out as of 5 p.m. Tuesday at the city’s 69 precincts.

Early voting in Richmond totals stands at around 4,000, making overall turnout about 10%.

Statewide, a little more than 115,000 voters cast a ballot ahead of Tuesday’s in-person vote, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

This story will be updated when final numbers become available.

