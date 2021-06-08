Voter turnout light in Richmond for 2021 Democratic Primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The chairman of Richmond’s Electoral Board describes Tuesday’s turnout as a “trickle” but overall good.
The city’s voter registrar says more than 11,000 people turned out as of 5 p.m. Tuesday at the city’s 69 precincts.
Early voting in Richmond totals stands at around 4,000, making overall turnout about 10%.
Statewide, a little more than 115,000 voters cast a ballot ahead of Tuesday’s in-person vote, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
This story will be updated when final numbers become available.
