Victim identified in deadly Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in Petersburg has been identified.
On June 8 around 10 p.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Washington Street for the report of a person shot.
When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim, identified as Dazmon Xzariel Gary, 21, dead on the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 804-861-1212.
