VCU police search for person suspected of stealing vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University police are searching for a person suspected of stealing a vehicle.
Police said the victim’s vehicle was reported stolen on May 25 just after 3 a.m.
The victim told police that the suspect went into her apartment, took her car keys from the dresser and ran into the garage to take the vehicle. The vehicle was taken from the 700 block of West Marshall Street.
Police have since recovered the vehicle.
Officials said one suspect, Abdel-Latif Salahuddin, has been arrested and charged with burglary and grand larceny in connection to the incident. He is being held at the Richmond Justice Center without bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 828-1196 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
