Tractor trailer fire, fuel leak close Richmond road

A tractor trailer cab was fully engulfed in flames when the Richmond Fire Department responded to Maury Street. (Source: Richmond Fire Department)
By Hannah Eason | June 8, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 2:36 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor trailer fire has closed a Richmond street as hazmat crews clean diesel fuel from the area.

Crews from the Richmond Fire Department responded to a tractor trailer fire with the cab fully engulfed on Tuesday around 1:33 p.m.

Maury Street is closed between E. 15th and 17th streets as hazmat units clean the area.

According to a tweet from Richmond Fire, crews quickly extinguished the fire and the incident was under control at 2:09 p.m.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to the fire on Maury Street on Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Richmond Fire Department)

