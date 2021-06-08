Tractor trailer fire, fuel leak close Richmond road

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor trailer fire has closed a Richmond street as hazmat crews clean diesel fuel from the area.
Crews from the Richmond Fire Department responded to a tractor trailer fire with the cab fully engulfed on Tuesday around 1:33 p.m.
Maury Street is closed between E. 15th and 17th streets as hazmat units clean the area.
According to a tweet from Richmond Fire, crews quickly extinguished the fire and the incident was under control at 2:09 p.m.
