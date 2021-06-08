Special Olympics gearing up for in-person summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Special Olympics is gearing up for a summer packed with in-person programming.
However, due to coronavirus restrictions, Special Olympics can’t gather for a full summer games event. A series of several one-day competitions will take its place.
The Special Olympics is also looking for people to take part in the annual torch run with the goal of logging 22,000 miles and $125,000 from now through June 12.
“Athletes have been in isolation for such a long time that we were able to do quite a little bit of virtual work with them over the summer, fall, and winter, but getting back on the field for them has just been such an important thing,” Rose Ann Gamma said.
