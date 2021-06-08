Richmond Fire hosting memorial service for fallen firefighters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Firefighters from Richmond, Central Virginia and local organizations will honor fallen service people during a memorial service this week.
The Thursday event will honor the 48 firefighters who died while working in Richmond during the department’s 163-year history.
The Central Virginia Fallen Firefighter & EMS Memorial Service is slated for June 10 at 10 a.m. at the Carillon Tower in Byrd Park.
The service, which is open to the public, will be hosted by the Richmond Fire Department, the Richmond Professional Firefighters Association and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 995.
