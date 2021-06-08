Partial solar eclipse visible in Virginia early Thursday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A partial solar eclipse may make for an especially beautiful and unique sunrise on Thursday across Virginia.
The partial solar eclipse happens as the new moon passes in front of the solar disk but does not completely cover it. The sun will appear as if it has a bite taken out of it.
The time to watch will be at sunrise on Thursday (5:48 AM).
*Important: Never look directly at the sun. If you plan to watch the partial solar eclipse, you must wear safe solar eclipse viewing glasses (sunglasses will NOT work) to protect your eyes!*
You can find a list of reputable eclipse glasses at this link.
The best place to view the eclipse will be where there is a clear view of the eastern horizon. From a tall building or looking east over a body of water are good options.
Unfortunately, clouds threaten to spoil the show. There may be mostly cloudy skies preventing a view of the eclipse across Central Virginia Thursday morning. That’s what the NAM3K model shows.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.