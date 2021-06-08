Nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia the past week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases and 65 additional deaths in the past week.
The health department confirmed 1,543 new COVID-19 cases between June 7 and June 14, and the positivity rate is currently 1.9%.
The commonwealth has now reported 677,812 total COVID-19 cases and 11,318 deaths.
Since the pandemic began, 30,182 patients have been hospitalized.
VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak. There are a total of 3,654 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 77,085 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak.
VDH continues to track testing: 7,559,536 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state.
The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 28,153 cases, 999 hospitalizations, 441 deaths
- Henrico: 25,580 cases, 1,083 hospitalizations, 620 deaths
- Richmond: 17,142 cases, 816 hospitalizations, 269 deaths
- Hanover: 8,206 cases, 288 hospitalizations, 164 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,924 cases, 171 hospitalizations, 86 deaths
- Goochland: 1,469 cases, 52 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
As of June 8, at least 4,649,073 people in Virginia have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, with 3,754326 people being fully vaccinated - that’s 44.0% of the state’s population.
The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Data is reported by the Virginia Department of Health once per day. See the full summary at this link.
As COVID-19 cases in Virginia continue to trend down and vaccine distribution continues across the state, NBC12 will only be updating this story on Mondays unless case trends increase. This story was last updated on May 24 at 9:45 p.m.
