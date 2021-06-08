More COVID-19 vaccine clinics will open in Chesterfield this week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield will be hosting more COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.
People who are age 12 and older will have the opportunity to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
The following clinics will be in Chesterfield:
June 8
- New Deliverance Church, 1701 Turner Road from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
June 9
- Children’s Home of VA Baptist, 6900 Hickory Road from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
No registration is required, and walk-ups are welcome.
Parents/guardians must be with a child in order to get the vaccine.
Attendees will be given an appointment card for the next clinic around 21 days to receive the second dose.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.