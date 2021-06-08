Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 8, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 6:29 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a man is fighting for his life following a shooting on Tuesday.

Dispatch received multiple calls for a shooting in the 1400 block of Clarkson Road around 5:16 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

