Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a man is fighting for his life following a shooting on Tuesday.
Dispatch received multiple calls for a shooting in the 1400 block of Clarkson Road around 5:16 p.m.
At the scene, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
