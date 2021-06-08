Local Chick-fil-A’s donating mobile order sales to Children’s Hospital of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Local Chick-fil-A locations are donating sales from mobile orders to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Richmond.
From 5-9 p.m. on June 9, 100% of the sales from mobile orders will be donated. A full list of participating locations can be found here.
The “Chicken for a Cure” event will benefit the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, which treats more than 70,000 children each year.
Learn more about the hospital here.
