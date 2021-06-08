Kroger seeks to hire hundreds of workers in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger is looking to hire hundreds of workers for its stores across Virginia.
A hiring event will be held on June 10 with the goal of hiring more than 750 people to fill jobs in its retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing and logistics operations. There are 257 openings in the Richmond region.
“Kroger is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be a cashier, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” said Jennifer Mancini, Kroger Mid-Atlantic’s division human resources leader. “To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver on our business goals, focusing on uplifting and rewarding associate and customer experiences and being consistently in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”
Kroger said it raised its national average wage to $15.50 per hour and expects to increase the average associate wage to $16 per hour in 2021. To learn more about benefits and perks, click here.
“We are truly driven to be the best employer in Richmond and one of the best places to work, no matter your skillset, role, or ambitions,” continued Mancini. “In today’s highly competitive labor market, we know talent is selective and attracted to companies that are leading with a clear purpose, growing and improving every day, and committed to offering a diverse, inclusive, and engaging culture where they can thrive and excel.”
The hiring event will take place on June 10 from 2-5 p.m. For more information, click here.
