Hanover school leaders to host feedback session on new elementary school

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Hanover County will be hosting the first feedback session about the design of a new elementary school in Ashland.
Last month the school board announced it was moving forward with consolidating Henry Clay and John M. Gandy elementary schools.
The new school is slated to open for the 2024-2025 school year.
The county hasn’t built a new school since 2008.
Residents can voice their thoughts and questions during the virtual discussion that starts at 7 p.m. on June 8.
The link to join the Zoom meeting is posted here.
