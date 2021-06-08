Former Va. teacher found inside neighbor’s closet pleads guilty, awaits sentencing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A former middle school teacher has pleaded guilty to six counts of burglary and 6 counts of petit larceny for breaking into a neighbor’s home several times in 2020.
Lynchburg Police say July 27, 2020, a woman found Kevin Conway, 41, inside a closet in her townhome. She told him to leave and chased him out of her home. The woman and a neighbor stayed with Conway outside to make sure he didn’t leave before police arrived.
Conway told police he was a neighbor of the victim, found her and her roommate attractive and had watched them. He said he had broken into their townhome ten times in recent weeks, entering through an unlocked kitchen window. The women kept knickknacks on the windowsill, so he photographed the arrangement of the items so he could put them where they belonged when he left through the same window, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
Conway told police he was curious as to what a women’s apartment looked like, and admitted he stole their underwear, which he used to masturbate. He said he kept women’s underwear in a box in his bedroom. Police found the box of women’s underwear in Conway’s home.
Conway’s attorney told the court that at the time of the offense, Conway was a school teacher at Linkhorne Middle School and was “in a depressed state,” according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Conway was originally charged with 11 counts of burglary and 9 counts of petit larceny. Those numbers were dropped in exchange for guilty pleas, after prosecutors consulted with the victims.
No agreement has been reached regarding the sentence, which is scheduled for September 15, 2021. Conway continues to be held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
