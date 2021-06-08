Draft for Richmond City Center area now available for public’s input

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The draft small area plan for the Richmond City Center area is available for public comment.
The plan will redevelop a segment of downtown Richmond from East Franklin Street to East Leigh Street, and from North 10th Street to North 5th Streets.
Residents can share their thoughts on the draft in a number of ways:
- Click here to read the plan and provide your thoughts on an interactive document.
- Attend a virtual meeting hosted by PDR and Councilwoman Robertson on June 22 at 6 p.m. to listen to a presentation on the draft plan, ask questions, and provide your input. The meeting link will be posted on the webpage.
- Invite PDR staff to a meeting of your interested group or organization to share more about the draft plan. Please email Richmond300@richmondgov.com or call (804)646-6348 to request a meeting.
Public comment will be available through July 12.
