Draft for Richmond City Center area now available for public’s input
City Area Plan (Source: City of Richmond)
By Adrianna Hargrove | June 8, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 12:39 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The draft small area plan for the Richmond City Center area is available for public comment.

The plan will redevelop a segment of downtown Richmond from East Franklin Street to East Leigh Street, and from North 10th Street to North 5th Streets.

Residents can share their thoughts on the draft in a number of ways:

  • Click here to read the plan and provide your thoughts on an interactive document.
  • Attend a virtual meeting hosted by PDR and Councilwoman Robertson on June 22 at 6 p.m. to listen to a presentation on the draft plan, ask questions, and provide your input. The meeting link will be posted on the webpage.
  • Invite PDR staff to a meeting of your interested group or organization to share more about the draft plan. Please email Richmond300@richmondgov.com or call (804)646-6348 to request a meeting.

Public comment will be available through July 12.

