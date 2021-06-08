Altria Theater to host, ‘An Evening of Humor With John Cleese’ in October

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Altria Theater will be hosting, ‘An Evening of Humor With John Cleese’ in October.
John Cleese, best known for: “Monty Python’s Flying Circus”, “Fawlty Tower” and “A Fish Called Wanda”, will be examining the dysfunctional world we live in and “Why There is No Hope”.
The show will take place on October 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale here.
VIP tickets to meet Cleese will also be available.
