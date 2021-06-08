2021 Virginia Primary Election begins today: Here’s what you need to know

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Voters across the commonwealth will be making their voices heard today as both Democrats and Republicans head to the polls for the primary election.
Crowds are expected to increase as voting kicks off at 6 a.m. this morning.
As long as voters are in line at their designated polling location by 7 a.m., they will not be turned away.
Those who are not at their polling place will have to fill out an absentee ballot.
Voters who chose to have their ballots mailed to them must either turn it into your registrar by 7 p.m. on June 8 or make sure it’s in the mail.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.