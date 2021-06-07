WCWS: JMU falls to No. 1 Oklahoma, Dukes come up just short of WCWS Finals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team’s season came to an end Monday night in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The Dukes suffered a 7-1 loss to No. 1 Oklahoma in a Women’s College World Series semifinal game. The Sooners advance to the WCWS Finals while JMU finishes the 2021 campaign with a 41-4 overall record.
JMU jumped out to an early lead when Kate Gordon hit a solo home run to left field on the first pitch of the game. But from there on Oklahoma starting pitcher Giselle Juarez settled in and held the Dukes’ offense to just three more hits in the ballgame. Juarez threw a complete game and struck out 11 batters while walking just one.
Odicci Alexander was back in the circle for JMU and she pitched well until the Sooners broke out for six runs across the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings. The Sooners added another run in the bottom of the sixth when Jocelyn Alo launched a solo home run to left.
Alexander finished the postseason by throwing 1,057 pitches across 64.2 innings. She went 6-2 for the Dukes and posted a 2.92 ERA to go along with 66 strikeouts and 28 walks. Her performance earned her recognition from fans all over the country.
