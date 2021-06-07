Virginia has invested more than $20 million in vaccine outreach. But demand is still dropping.

Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers and Lenowisco Health Districts, said data from the Virginia Department of Health might not reflect the full reality on the ground. Many counties in Southwest Virginia are closer to the borders of Tennessee or North Carolina than they are to other parts of the state. With fuzzy boundaries and many patients willing to travel for a shot — particularly in the early weeks of the vaccine rollout — Shelton said the system doesn’t always capture every patient who received a dose outside Virginia.