Vehicle fire slows morning traffic on southbound I-95

Smoke from the fire could be spotted in the Virginia Department of Transportation cameras. (Source: VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 7, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT - Updated June 7 at 7:52 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A vehicle fire slowed southbound traffic on Interstate 95 during Monday morning’s commute.

The fire happened around 7:30 a.m. at mile marker 72.5 in Richmond - that’s near Maury Street.

At first, smoke was able to be seen on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s cameras.

The South center lane, right lane and right shoulder were closed while crews cleared the scene.

Drivers should expect continued delays.

