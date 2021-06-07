Town of Farmville under boiling water advisory due to water main break

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The town of Farmville is under a boiling water advisory due to a water main break.
The Virginia Department of Health in conjunction with the Piedmont Health District, and Town of Farmville Water System are advising residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution.
Public Works has located the issue and is currently working to repair the problem.
Town offices will be opening at 12 p.m.
For more information, call Kathy Gagen at 434-392-8774.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
