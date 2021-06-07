Police looking for man who stole wallet from victim in wheelchair

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights are looking for a man who they say took a wallet from someone in a wheelchair in May.
According to police, the victim was at the Wawa on 604 Boulevard in Colonial Heights around 3 p.m. on May 23. While at a lottery machine, the person in a wheelchair dropped their wallet without noticing.
Police say that’s when a man approved the victim, started a conversation and kicked the wallet away. The man later picked up the wallet and left the store.
The victim told police the wallet had about $600 inside.
Anyone with information on who the suspect is and where police can find him should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
