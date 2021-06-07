RPAA Associates Board to host 2nd annual Parking Lot Party

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Performing Arts Alliance (RPAA) will be hosting its 2nd annual Parking Lot Party this month.
This event will be raising money to support RPAA’s programming for students in Richmond and the surrounding areas.
Local bands such as Mekong Xpress with opener Whitney & The Saying Goes will be making live performances.
Richmond Urban Dance (RUD), Studio Two Three, Visual Arts Center of Richmond and other local arts organizations will have hands-on art activities for all those in attendance.
Local food trucks will also be available.
Children ages 5 and under can get in for free. Tickets for Under 21/non-drinkers pay $10, and those partaking in beer, seltzer, and wine selections, pay $20 in advance ($25 at the gate - this ticket includes a complimentary beverage ticket and commemorative koozie).
Tickets can be found here.
The party will take place at the Dominion Energy Center in the parking lot on Broad between 6th and 7th Streets on June 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
