Richmond Parks & Recreation begins summer program with events starting this month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Parks & Recreation will be kicking off its summer program with a host of events.
The following events at the 64th Annual Festival of Arts will take place this month:
- June 18 at 8 p.m. - Elegba Folklore Society will be performing at the Dogwood Dell located at 600 S. Arthur Ashe Boulevard
- June 19 at 8 p.m. - Legacy Band will be performing
- June 25 & 26 at 8:30 p.m. - Quill Theater presents the Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged
For the full schedule, click here.
Starting on June 19, city pools will operate on:
- Weekdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free swim is available from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Family time from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Adult swim from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Weekend hours for outdoor pools are 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays
On June 25, the Movies in the Park series for 2021 will begin by showing movies from the 1980′s.
The first movie that will be featured is, ‘The Goonies’. Movies in the Park will be shortened to five locations.
Youth summer camps for children ages 6 to 12 will begin on June 28. Camps will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pine Camp Arts and Community Center will also be hosting a half day camp outdoor adventure camp that will expose campers to dance, arts, theater, and sports.
For more information, click here, and go to the ‘Summer Camp’ tab.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.