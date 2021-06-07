Richmond opens cooling stations for residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond has opened up two cooling shelters for residents to get some relief from the heat.
The stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday from June 7 to Sept. 30.
The stations will be at:
- Social Services Marshall Plaza Building, 900 E. Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
- Southside Community Service Center, 4100 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Anyone going to the shelters must wear face coverings and social distance. Seating will be arranged for an appropriate distance. Pets, aside from service animals, will not be allowed.
For more information, call the city’s Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at (804) 646-7046. Elderly residents having cooling-related issues can contact Adult Services at (804) 646-7367.
