Police: Three people charged in deadly April shooting in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 7, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 1:56 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say three people have been charged in connection to a deadly Richmond shooting that occurred in April.

Police responded to the 500 block of North 30th Street after the report of a shooting and located Albert Harvey, Jr. dead at the scene.

According to police, the following people have been charged:

  • Ezekiel Marshall, 33, of Richmond - Conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery, murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder.
  • Crystal Plovish, 29, of Louisa County - Conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery and murder.
  • Maurice Morris, 38, of Louisa County - Conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery and murder.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

