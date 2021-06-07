Police: Three people charged in deadly April shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say three people have been charged in connection to a deadly Richmond shooting that occurred in April.
Police responded to the 500 block of North 30th Street after the report of a shooting and located Albert Harvey, Jr. dead at the scene.
According to police, the following people have been charged:
- Ezekiel Marshall, 33, of Richmond - Conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery, murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder.
- Crystal Plovish, 29, of Louisa County - Conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery and murder.
- Maurice Morris, 38, of Louisa County - Conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery and murder.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.