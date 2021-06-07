Police: Three men charged in murder of Richmond 18-year-old

Police: Three men charged in murder of Richmond 18-year-old
According to police, three men have been charged in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old in Richmond. (Source: Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 7, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 5:29 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to police, three men have been charged in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old in Richmond.

On the morning of April 7, Vinshaun Johnson, 18, was found dead in the road with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Montvale Avenue. A second victim, a teenage male, was injured in the shooting.

[ Police identify man found shot, killed in Richmond roadway; teen also injured ]

Police say the following suspects were arrested with the following charges:

  • Juhwaan Barnes, 19, of Richmond - Murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Last month, Barnes was being sought by police.
  • Kevon Bynum, 19, of Richmond - Conspiracy to commit murder, murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Bynum was also charged in the Belt Atlantic Apartment shooting that left a mother and her baby dead, along with three others injured.
  • Justin Oliver, 18, of Richmond - Murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.