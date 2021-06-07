Police searching for man connected to death of 26-year-old Henrico woman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man is being sought in connection to the death of a 26-year-old woman who was found dead inside a residence in Henrico.
On June 6 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 4600 block of Demaree Court for a welfare check.
After officers entered the residence, and an adult woman, identified as Chardonnay Nicole Gunn, of Henrico, was found dead.
Police say Christopher Leon White Jr., 25, of Richmond has been identified as the suspect and has two warrants for his arrest which includes a firearm in the commission of a felony and second-degree murder.
Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts should contact Detective Noah at (804)-501-5581 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.