Police identify man killed & man charged with murder in Petersburg shooting
Jimmy Methodist is now charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in the commission of a felony. (Source: Petersburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 6, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 8:30 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the man killed and the man behind bars following a shooting in Petersburg Sunday afternoon.

Petersburg police officers were called to Patton’s Park in 500 block of University Boulevard around 3 p.m. Sunday for a shooting

When they arrived, two men had been shot. One of them, 74-year-old Willie Noise III, was found dead. The other, 52-year-old Jimmy Methodist, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Methodist was taken to a hospital for injuries but is expected to survive. He is now charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information on the double shooting is asked to call 804-861-1212.

