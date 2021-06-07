Police identify man killed & man charged with murder in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the man killed and the man behind bars following a shooting in Petersburg Sunday afternoon.
Petersburg police officers were called to Patton’s Park in 500 block of University Boulevard around 3 p.m. Sunday for a shooting
When they arrived, two men had been shot. One of them, 74-year-old Willie Noise III, was found dead. The other, 52-year-old Jimmy Methodist, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Methodist was taken to a hospital for injuries but is expected to survive. He is now charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond pending a court appearance.
Anyone with information on the double shooting is asked to call 804-861-1212.
