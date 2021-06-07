No deal: Volvo truck workers striking again in Virginia

DUBLIN, Va. (AP) — Nearly 3,000 employees at Volvo’s truck factory in Virginia are back on strike.
The United Auto Workers say the action comes after they overwhelmingly rejected the latest tentative agreement on a new 6-year contract.
Volvo says the plant in Dublin, Virginia is the world’s largest manufacturer of Volvo tractor-trailers.
New River Valley plant General Manager Franky Marchand called the action “difficult to understand” since the tentative deal included economic improvements and a competitive benefits package.
The workers’ bargaining committee says they still haven’t resolved issues including health care, wages, health and safety, plant shifts, time off and future raises.
