News to Know for June 7: Tires slashed in Richmond; Primary preview; High school construction debate

If you were looking for a break from the heat or rain, we have bad news.
But the good news: the afternoon and evening storm chances will be hit or miss. More here and on the First Alert Weather app.
Over the weekend, the Richmond Police Department began investigating a rash of overnight vandalism in the Highland Park Southern Tip neighborhood. They said numerous cars had their tires slashed.
The crimes don’t appear to be targeted and the damage stretched to multiple streets.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in an east-end townhome Sunday afternoon.
Right now, we don’t know how 26-year-old Chardonnay Gunn died. But police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police say two men were shot near Patton Park Sunday afternoon - one of those men died.
Anyone who may have seen or heard anything should call the Petersburg and Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
On Tuesday morning, polls will open for the June primary election.
Early in-person voting ended on Saturday, so if you missed that, you’ll have to vote at your polling location tomorrow. That’s also the deadline to either mail back - or drop off your absentee ballot.
Voters will be deciding who they want to see on the democratic side of the ballot for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in November. Here’s a reminder of who is on tomorrow’s ballot for these big-ticket races.
Tuesday in Richmond, the debate over the Robert E. Lee statue heads back to court.
The Supreme Court of Virginia is set to hear arguments in two lawsuits filed by people who believe the massive statue should stay where it is on Monument Avenue.
This all comes after Governor Northam announced plans to remove it a year ago this month.
The appeals were filed by a group of Richmond residents as well as a descendant of those who signed an 1890 deed that transferred the statue to the state.
The clock is ticking for the Richmond School board to decide the course of construction for a new George Wythe High School. The big debate holding up the process: who has control over the project.
Over the weekend, students, parents and city leaders supporting a compromise between the school board and the mayor’s administration rallied, pushing for a new George Wythe to open by 2024.
That will likely not happen if the school board continues to take control over the project and not agree to a compromise pitched by the mayor’s office.
Ralliers are asking that the board add the city’s compromise proposal to their agenda on June 7. Those not present at the rally can email speakers@rvaschools.net to tell the school board to compromise with the city.
Some good news for Busch Gardens fans - Howl-O-Scream is coming back!
That’s the park’s signature Halloween event. It’s full of spooky decorations, haunted houses and some pretty scary creatures.
The “adult-focused” event will happen on select nights from Sept. 12 through Halloween.
