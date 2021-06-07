Military bus carrying National Guard members overturns in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A military bus carrying members of the National Guard overturned in Prince George County.
A call came in at 9:53 a.m. for the report of a crash.
According to police, the bus was transporting National Guard airmen and women from Langley to Fort Pickett.
Eight people suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the bus overturning remains under investigation.
All lanes on James River Drive (VA-10) near Lebanon Road are closed.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.
