Military bus carrying 25 National Guard members overturns in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A military bus carrying 25 members of the National Guard overturned in Prince George County.
A call came in at 9:53 a.m. on June 7 for the report of a crash in the 19000 block of James River Drive in the westbound lanes.
According to police, a military transport bus was traveling westbound from Langley to a training exercise at Fort Pickett when it exited the right side of the roadway and into the ditch, causing the bus to overturn.
Ten people suffered minor injuries. Four people were transported to local hospitals.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
All lanes on James River Drive (VA-10) near Lebanon Road were closed for a period of time.
