Man charged with brother’s murder

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with murdering his brother.
Deputies were called shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday to the 1200 block of Thomas Jefferson Place for a domestic dispute.
Family members had already left the home and reported two brothers were fighting.
When deputies arrived, they saw the front door of the townhome open but no one would follow their instructions to come out.
A “significant” amount of blood was also throughout the room, officials said.
“A robot and deputies with a shield conducted a search of the home to check for anyone in need of medical attention,” a release said.
Deputies found Richard Hall, 36, in an upstairs bedroom with significant trauma and stab wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s brother, Brian Hall, 34, was found in another room and taken into custody.
Brian Hall is charged with second-degree murder and is being held in jail without bond.
