Henrico man killed in motorcycle crash in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Henrico man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hanover.
Police responded to the crash on June 6 around 2:42 p.m. in the 17500 block of Tyler Station Roa when the driver of a 2003 Honda motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Robert S. Page, 35, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
