Henrico man killed in motorcycle crash in Hanover

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 7, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT - Updated June 7 at 11:07 AM

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Henrico man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hanover.

Police responded to the crash on June 6 around 2:42 p.m. in the 17500 block of Tyler Station Roa when the driver of a 2003 Honda motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Robert S. Page, 35, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

