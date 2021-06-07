Democratic candidates for governor make final pitch before primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With five in the race to be the Democratic challenger for Virginia’s Governor, the candidates spent the day before the primary stumping for votes. Tuesday is the Democratic primary in Virginia.
“We’ve had eight great years of progress here in Virginia. It could all go away tomorrow if we don’t get out and get people to vote,” said Terry McAuliffe, (D) Candidate for Governor nomination.
Front runner in both polls and cash, McAuliffe stopped by Hardywood Brewery late Monday after crisscrossing the state. The former governor encouraged people to get out and vote.
Meanwhile, candidate Jennifer McClellan made a pair of stops in Richmond including at Broad Road Park. She met with campaign volunteers and voters looking for that last-minute support for the nomination.
“What kind of Virginia are we going to be coming out of COVID and the crises we are in, and I think it’s time for us to address inequities and address the problems facing Virginians now with new leadership,” said Jennifer McClellan, (D) Candidate for Governor nomination.
Other candidates for governor include Jennifer Carroll-Foy, Justin Fairfax and Lee Carter.
“The most surprising thing about this primary is how unsurprising it has been. That is if you judge by polling, and we all know polls can be wrong, we’ve gotten that message. But to the extent polling can tell us what happens, nothing much has happened at least in the governorship race,” said Larry Sabato, UVa Center for Politics.
More than 114,000 opted for early voting in the Democratic primary. The Virginia Department of Elections says about 27% of eligible voters in the capital region have already cast a ballot. You can vote in-person Tuesday if you want.
Candidates are running for attorney general, lieutenant governor and governor. Whoever emerges as a winner on the governor side, will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the general election this fall.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.