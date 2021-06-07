Chesterfield to hold Festival de Musica to celebrate Hispanic, Latino cultures

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation will hold the Festival De Musica to celebrate Hispanic and Latino cultures.
The free celebration will feature music by Kadencia, Spanglish Latin American Band, Semilla Cultural and DJ Willie Cruz.
Salsa Guy Richmond and the Salsa Rueda Club will also teach Cuban salsa dancing.
There will also be numerous food options to purchase.
Crowd capacity, social distancing and mask guidelines will reflect the governor’s orders at the time.
The event will be on July 3 at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds from 4-8 p.m. with gates opening at 3 p.m.
For more information, call 804-768-7904.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.