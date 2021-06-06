Virginia Museum of History & Culture to host education programs, events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of History & Culture will be hosting a list of educational programs and events for the month of June.
The following events will be held this month:
- Member Mondays, June 7 & June 14 at 5:30 p.m. - This event is for VMHC Members features socially distanced picnicking at the Virginia House in Richmond’s Windsor Farms on June 7 and June 14. Click the dates to register.
- Secret Agency, June 14 at 10 a.m. - The museum’s new curator, Brittany Hutchinson, will host a virtual member-only Curator Conversations program about two free black women named Mary Jane Richards Denman (Mary Bowser) and Mary Louveste. These two women were spies for the U.S. by moonlighting as enslaved women in the Confederacy during the Civil War. To register, click here.
- Determined Book Launch, June 17 at 7 p.m. - Join the VMHC and special guest Gary Flowers for a virtual book launch and sneak peek of Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality, a broad accessible survey of Black history in Virginia. This virtual program is free, but registration is required. Click here to register.
- Surviving Southampton, June 24 at 12 p.m. - Dr. Vanessa M. Holden will discuss her research about Black women’s history of Southampton County, Virginia, including how women contributed to America’s most famous slave rebellion, often called Nat Turner’s Rebellion – and her present-day public history work. This program is free and will be live-streamed on the VMHC Facebook and YouTube channels.
- June Book Club, June 29 at 7 p.m. - This novel follows Martha “Patsy” Jefferson as she travels with her father Thomas Jefferson to Paris at the beginning of the revolution, navigates family pressures and secrets, and later returns to Virginia. This program is free but registration is required. Click here to register.
To view all upcoming programs, click here.
