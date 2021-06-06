‘Tires slashed everywhere’: Highland Park residents find tires slashed on Saturday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Residents living in the Highland Park Southern Tip community woke up Saturday morning to find one or more of their car tires slashed.
On Saturday, the Richmond Police Department said they were investigating a rash of overnight vandalism in the neighborhood. They said numerous cars had their tires slashed.
Sonya Thompkins discovered one of her tires was slashed while she was visiting her family.
“It was shocking, upsetting, totally out of the blue,” she said. “This was so unnecessary and so uncalled for. It’s so hurtful, especially to those who had more than one vehicle.”
Spencer Yount and his neighbors along 4th Avenue also woke up on Saturday morning and saw their tires slashed.
“My doorbell rang at seven in the morning and it was my neighbor,” Yount said. “All down both sides of the street, tires slashed everywhere.”
Yount said his neighbors were upset to see this happen and the financial impact it could have on their wallets.
“Nobody’s happy. Everybody’s upset,” he said. “People travel, have plans, want to go out. It’s just a big burden now.”
Yount spent Sunday afternoon working on his car with help from his friend.
“My buddy came from Montpelier to bring me a jack and some stands,” Yount said.
A helping hand Yount says his community is sharing during this time of need.
“Everybody is helping each other the best they can,” he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
