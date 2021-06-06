On This Day: 19 Bedford citizens lose their lives on D-Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - June 6th is a date that the country remembers - not just Virginia. But the small town of Bedford knows the day all too well: June 6th, 1944, known as D-Day.
Bedford suffered the most losses per capita on D-Day.
3,200 people lived in the town at the time, and 19 of them died June 6th, some before they reached French soil.
Their sacrifice is one of the reasons why the National D-Day Memorial stands in Bedford today.
