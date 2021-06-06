Richmond police investigating Sunday morning homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning in the 3200 block of Logandale Avenue.
Officers responded to the area around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a person that had been shot.
When they arrived, officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Right now, police have no other information on the shooting.
Anyone with information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.