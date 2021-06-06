Registration open for 4-H summer camp in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Registration is now open for those interested in a five-day summer camp for 4-H in Henrico.
The following camps are open to children ages 9-13:
- Agriculture Alive Camp - Explore such topics as fruits, vegetables, flowers, farm life, animals and more. Enjoy nature walks, water activities and crafts. Held in person from 8 a.m. to noon June 21-24 at the Twin Hickory Park Recreation Center, 5011 Twin Hickory Road.
- Your Health Rocks! Camp - Practice mindfulness, yoga and breathing techniques as well as make healthy snacks and stress-reducing crafts. Sessions will be held in person from 8 a.m. to noon June 28-July 1 in the demonstration kitchen of the Human Services Building, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.
- Animal Science Adventures Camp - Explore and interact with animals, investigate diseases that affect them and learn how to care for animals. Sessions will be held in person from 8 a.m. to noon July 12-15 at the Twin Hickory Park Recreation Center, 5011 Twin Hickory Road.
- Mission STEM Camp - Imagine, plan, create and experiment through computer science, chemistry, rocketry, biology and more. Take the challenge to explore Mars Base Camp, using the STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and math). Sessions will be held in person from 8 a.m. to noon July 19-22 at the Twin Hickory Park Recreation Center, 5011 Twin Hickory Road.
- Dessert Decorating Camp - Learn to ice cakes and cupcakes, fill desserts and use food coloring. Get tips for other decorating techniques, chocolate work and more. Sessions will be held virtually at 2 p.m. July 6, 9, 13 and 15. Participants also will have access to videos to guide them.
The cost to participate is $30. Registration is not guaranteed until payment is received.
