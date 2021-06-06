Police: 26-year-old woman found dead in Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 26-year-old woman was found dead in a Henrico residence.
On June 6 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 4600 block of Demaree Court for a welfare check.
After officers entered the residence, and an adult woman, identified as Chardonnay Nicole Gunn of Henrico, was found dead.
Police remain on the scene investigating.
Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Noah at (804)-501-5581.
