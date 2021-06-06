Celebration of life held for Alexis Murphy

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Family and friends of Alexis Murphy are getting some closure and peace. They gathered to celebrate her life on what would’ve been her 25th birthday, June 5.
Alexis Murphy was abducted and killed in the summer of 2013 when she was 17 years old. Detectives just found her remains about six months ago.
“Alexis, thank you for watching over me, and most importantly, for being my friend,” one of her friends said during the service.
“You will live through me forever,” another of Murphy’s friends said.
For the family and friends of Alexis Murphy, Saturday’s celebration of life helps turn the page towards moving forward.
“Today is emotional, but yet happy because we finally get a sense of closure for our family, and to be able to move into that next thing of the grieving process,” Murphy’s Aunt Angela Taylor said.
Murphy was abducted and killed on August 3, 2013. Law enforcement spent the next seven years looking for her remains. They were finally located in December of 2020.
“When this journey started for us, their (law enforcement’s) promise from that very day was that they will do whatever it takes to bring Alexis home and that promise, it came true,” Taylor said.
Her family says the community support means everything during the tough times.
“I mean it’s a hard time to just deal with loss in general, but knowing that we have a community that’s so strong and we’re a small and tight knit community,” Murphy’s cousin Felicia Murphy said. “Everyone’s like family. That’s what it felt like your family was just supportive.”
