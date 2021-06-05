Sheriff’s Office: Driver crashes into business while trying to elude deputies

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a driver crashed into a business while trying to elude deputies.
Officials said that at 8:13 a.m. on Saturday, a deputy tried to stop a driver traveling 87 mph in a 45 mph zone.
The driver then tried to get away from the deputy and ran a red light at Boswells Corner.
The sheriff’s office says the driver then crashed into a business in the 3900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
The driver then tried to run away on foot but was quickly caught.
The driver was checked for injuries, but no deputies or citizens were hurt.
Officials were seeking warrants for felony eluding, DUI, driving revoked and reckless driving.
