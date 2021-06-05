Senior Alert Cancelled: Missing 71-year-old woman found

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 5, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 5:29 AM

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been cancelled by Virginia State Police on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department for a missing 71-year-old woman.

VSP said Patricia Garris has been located. She was last seen on June 5 around 11:30 a.m. on Buckman Road in Alexandria, where she walked away from her home.

She was last seen wearing a red robe, blue and white shirt and black pants. Police said Garris suffers from a cognitive and vision impairment, so her disappearance posed a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-691-2131.

