Police make arrest in May shooting in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened in May.
Police arrested and charged Raekwon M. Johnson, 25, of Spotsylvania County, with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, discharge of a firearm within city limits and reckless handling of a firearm.
Police said Johnson turned himself on June 3 and is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Police were called to the 700 block of Caroline Street around 1:09 a.m. on May 16 for the report of shots fired.
While investigating, officers found two victims. One victim was treated and released from the hospital.
