Police make arrest in May shooting in Fredericksburg
Raekwon M. Johnson (Source: Fredericksburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 5, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 4:33 PM

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened in May.

Police arrested and charged Raekwon M. Johnson, 25, of Spotsylvania County, with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, discharge of a firearm within city limits and reckless handling of a firearm.

Police said Johnson turned himself on June 3 and is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Police were called to the 700 block of Caroline Street around 1:09 a.m. on May 16 for the report of shots fired.

While investigating, officers found two victims. One victim was treated and released from the hospital.

